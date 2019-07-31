The British Home Office has denied Super Eagles’ forward, Henry Onyekuru work permit.

The 22-year-old Onitsha-born moved to Premier League side, Everton from Belgian outfit, KAS Eupen in 2017 but had spent two seasons on a loan deal at Anderlecht and Galatasaray due to work permit issues, but his future at Goodison Park remained in doubt, as he could spend another season outside England.

A report in the Liverpool Echo claimed that Onyekuru, who recently tied the nuptial knots with his heartthrob, Esty could play another season on loan, as he could not secure a work permit in Britain because he failed to play at least 75 percent of the Super Eagles’ matches over the previous two years with forced his denial.

Despite making Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Onyekuru made only one substitute appearance against Algeria.

He was yet to play for the Toffees, but had bagged 26 goals and six assists in 72 club appearances over the last two years, playing for Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

Onyekuru had been capped 11 times by Super Eagles, scoring one goal.