Henry Onyekuru will hope he can now establish himself at French Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco, on his return from a loan spell at Turkish champions, Galatasaray.

His second coming to ‘Gala’ was not as a successful as the first spell after he only managed a goal in 10 appearances in the Super Lig.

For the 2018/19 season, Onyekuru netted 14 times in 31 appearances for the Istanbul giants.

Monaco have embarked on a massive re-organisation that has included hiring a new coach, Robert Moreno.

Onyekuru, 23, had managed only four appearances for Monaco before he was shipped out on loan to Galatasaray in January.

Monaco signed him from Premier League club, Everton, last summer.