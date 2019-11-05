Onyekuru joined the club from the Turkish side, Galatasaray, for €15million in the summer, but has struggled to make Leonardo Jardim’s squad list on match day.

After 12 matches played in Ligue 1, so far, the 22-year-old has only made two appearances as a substitute.

“Monaco are ready to sell Onyekuru and Pietro Pellegri out rightly as both players are not in Jardim’s picture for the season,” LFP revealed.

Onyekuru’s destination is uncertain, but he is likely to make a return to Turkey.

The forward was part of Galatasaray’s title-winning team last season where he played on loan from Everton.

He scored 14 goals in 31 appearances for Gala, and he may be making a return to Turkey.