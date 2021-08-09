Olympiacos of Greece’s new signing, Henry Onyekuru is set to make his debut for the Greek champions in a UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday against Bulgarian side, PFC Ludogorets, AOIFootball.com reports.

The former Everton player joined Olympiacos on a 4-year deal this summer and has been handed the iconic No.7 jersey formerly worn by club legend Kostas Fourtounis which indicates the club rates him high and expects top displays from the Nigerian.

Having beaten Azerbaijani side Neftci FC home and away in the second round, the Red-Whites, as they are also called, will fancy playing in the lucrative group stage as they aim to get victory in Bulgaria.

Onyekuru is the sixth Nigerian to wear the jersey of the most successful Greek side, joining the likes of Super Eagles top scorer Rashidi Yekini, Haruna Babangida, Emmanuel Emenike, Brown Ideye, and Michael Olaitan.

He will be working with Portuguese manager Pedro Martins.

