Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru, is now a Legend. The unsettled striker has put pen to paper for Greek giants, Olympiacos.

There were already reports on Saturday evening that the versatile forward was on a plane to the Greek capital to secure his move.

Pictures of the Nigeria international then surfaced on Sunday morning as he landed in Athens to finalise the deal.

According to Milliyet, the deal will last for three years. Although Olympiacos are yet to announce the deal officially, Onyekuru can’t wait to get started.

Speaking to journalists, Onyekuru stated his delight in joining the Greek Champions.

“I am happy to be here. I want to help the team achieve our championship goals.”

At the expiration of his loan deal at Galatasaray, the former Everton man sought a better environment after knowing that he was surplus to requirements at Monaco.

Turkish giants, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, were believed to be front-runners for the signature of the nimble-footed Nigerian. But, they didn’t put up suitable offers for both Onyekuru and Monaco.

Olympiacos swooped in for Onyekuru, beating off interests from the Turkish sides.

