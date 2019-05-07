Red-hot forward, Henry Onyekuru continued to keep tongues wagging with a superlative show for Galatasaray on Sunday.

The on-loan Everton player struck a goal for Galatasaray who destroyed rivals Besiktas 2-0 at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadyumu. It was his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernando got the other goal for the Lions.

Galatasaray are on top of the table with 63 points from 32 matches. They have superior goal difference than Istanbul Basaksehir who have the same points and are in second place.

Onyekuru earned an 83rd minute booking and was replaced by Martin Linnes at injury time.

Blistering youngster Onyekuru, a 21-year-old Nigerian winger, only made the move from Eupen to Everton in 2017, following links with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Super Eagles star is yet to play a competitive game for the Merseysiders and has had two spells with Anderlecht and Galatasaray, which have both been largely successful.

PSG, Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Marseille, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli have been linked with the €40m rated lad.