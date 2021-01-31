Super Eagles ace Henry Onyekuru has stated his determination to meet the conditions set by Gernot Rohr by ensuring that he pins a permament shirt with his team and has credited Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim and club teammates as the reasons behind his fantastic start on his third debut at the Turkish side.

Onyekuru was the match-winner for the Yellow-Reds at the Kalyon Stadium, as Galatasaray secured an exciting 2-1 win at Gaziantep FK.

The 23-year-old, who only joined the Super Lig giants a few days ago, was introduced to the game at the start of the second half.

And he instantly made an impact, netting a fine opener in the 51st minute before completing his brace in the 78th-minute with a delicate finish.

Onyekuru, before yesterday’s fixture, had not kicked a ball in an official game since September 19, 2020, when he played the last seven minutes for Monaco in a league game vs Rennes.

And the Nigeria international admits that he was far from his best physical conditions when he appeared from the bench for the Lions.

But Onyekuru has lauded manager Fatih Terim and teammates for their roles in his dream return to Istanbul.

“To be honest, I’m not 100% physically ready. However, there is a very important factor besides this,” the on-loan Monaco forward told Galatasaray’s official website.

“The name of this factor is Fatih Terim. The trust and support he gives me makes me feel better, necessarily.

“Likewise, I think I performed well with the support of my teammates in the field and the support of our assistant coaches. It will get better with each passing day.”

Onyekuru has now scored 19 goals in 57 appearances for Galatasaray spread across 4,305 minutes.