Super Eagles attacker, Henry Onyekuru has completed a loan move to Adana Demirspor, where he will spend the 2022-23 season.

The Turkish Super Lig club announced the signing of the Nigerian international on her official Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

Onyekuru joins from Greek giant, Olympiakos, where he endured a tough campaign last term. Having joined Olympiakos on a four-year deal last summer from Monaco, Onyekuru only managed one goal and an assist for the team all season.

Adana Demirspor has retained the option to keep Onyekuru beyond his loan spell if things go according to plan.

Onyekuru is, however, no stranger to the Turkish Super Lig, with the former Everton signing enjoying three different loan spells at Galatasaray SK.