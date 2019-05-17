Super Eagles’ attacker, Henry Onyekuru started for Turkish giants, Galatasaray as they defeated 2018 Turkish Cup winners, Akhisarspor 3-1 to win the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray ’s goals came in the final 10 minutes, courtesy of Sinan Gumus in the 80th minute, Sofiane Feghouli in the 88th minute and Mbaye Diagne in the 90th minute, after Elvis Manu gave Akhisar a 56th minute lead.

Fatih Terim’s men remained as the most successful club in the Turkish Cup history, with 18 titles. They are also top of the Turkish league with two matches left to play.

In Belgium, Victor Osimhen featured for Belgian side, Charleroi, as the club defeated Westerlo 2-0 in the Belgian First Division A Europa League Playoffs.

Goals from Morioka in the 42nd minute and Perbet in the 89th minute secured the victory for Charleroi.

The in-form Super Eagles striker has 17 goals and four assists this season.