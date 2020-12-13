AS Monaco of France attacker, Henry Onyekuru is set to snub an offer that has come his way from CSKA Moscow of Russia, as he is rather inclined towards getting a third spell at Galatasaray of Turkey, BSNS- ports.com.ng reports.

With the former KAS Eupen and ARSC Anderlecht of Belgium dazzling winger-cum-striker failing to find his rhythm on his return to Monaco in the summer, Onyekuru is again seriously thinking of returning to Galatasaray, where he was sold to the French Ligue 1 club last year but loaned back to them for the second half of the season.

At the start of the current season, Onyekuru again re- turned to Monaco with aplomb and in a whirlwind of great expectations to finally make his mark in France, but the reverse has turned out to be the case, and talk has spread about another exit or the Super Eagles’ maverick player.

In the midst of speculation lingering over Onyekuru’s next line of action in January, reports indicated that CSKA Moscow aim to extend their Nigerian tradition to the product of spire Football Academy, but they will have to edge aside Galatasaray if he is to follow in the foot- steps of Chidi Odiah, Ahmed Musa and Aaron Samuel Olanere with The Armymen.