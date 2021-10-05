Henry Onyekuru is the latest injury casualty to hit Nigeria ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic.

Onyekuru was ruled injured and missed this weekend’s Greek Super League match for Olympiacos.

His last game for the Greek champions was in the Europa League win against Fenerbahce and he was replaced in the 63rd minute.

However, it isn’t clear how long the winger will be out for, but he joins the growing list of invitees including Peter Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Terem Moffi, all of whom have been confirmed as absentees.

Nigeria will face CAR in a group C double-header in the World Cup qualifiers. The first leg will be played in Lagos on October 7 while the return-leg will hold in Douala three days later.

