Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru is said to have rejected a proposed €17 million move to French side, Monaco in preference for Galatasaray.

Everton was ready to sell Onyekuru this summer and it looked as though Monaco were in prime position to sign the player. However, reports are suggesting he has, so far, rejected that move, as he wants to return to Galatasaray.

L’Equipe reported that Monaco were set to sign the player for a fee in the region of €17 million (£15.5 million) as Everton finally give up on receiving a work permit for the player.

That would have seen Everton make money off a player who never kicked a ball in anger for the club. Signed from KAS Eupen in a deal reported by the BBC to be worth £7 million in 2017, the 22-year-old has never qualified for clearance to play in the UK. However, Onyekuru is said to be holding up any deal. Pulse Nigeria claimed that the Super Eagles international is holding out for a move back to Turkey, where he spent last season on loan. He has even rejected to undergo a medical with the club at present.

Whilst some Everton fans may doubt the veracity of the source, Pulse often breaks stories relating to Onyekuru and even covered his wedding in Nigeria last weekend.