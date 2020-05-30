Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru has ruled himself out a summer move to Greek Super league giants Olympiakos.

Onyekuru, who is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig side, Galatasaray, is surplus to requirements at his parent club, Monaco, and his future is still in the air.

It was reported on Thursday that the Greek giants had contacted Monaco on the possibility of signing the Nigerian forward on loan, but the player has now said he’s keen to remain with Galatasaray according to Turkish paper, the Fanatik.

“I wanted to stay in Galatasaray last year, but my club, Everton had sold me to Monaco. I almost never played in Monaco. I don’t want to experience the same frustration again,” he said.