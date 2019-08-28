Monaco summer-signing, Henry Onyekuru, has returned to Turkey to reunite with his former Galatasaray teammates and coaches.

After helping Monaco to a 2-2 draw against Nimes, on Sunday, the Nigerian international visited the Lions’ training at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities the following day.

Onyekuru spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Galatasaray where he scored 16 goals in 39 appearances and won the domestic double of the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

The 22-year-old completed a five-year deal to Monaco from Everton this summer, but he took time out to send his best wishes to Fatih Terim’s side for the 2019-20 season.