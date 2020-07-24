Super Eagles’ fringe player, Henry Onyekuru has claimed that the national team coach, Gernot Rohr, does not select team players based on their club performances.

Onyekuru, who was signed by Everton, but hardly kicked a ball for the Premier League side hinted that he will continue to improve on his game and contribute to the Super Eagles. He has played 11 games for the national team and scored one goal.

“I don’t think the national team is based just on performances at the club, the coach knows his first 11,” he explained.

“He (Gernot Rohr) is the type of coach who doesn’t change when everything is going well. I’m there to contribute, but, hopefully, I will get the chance someday.”

Onyekuru said he is hoping to fullfil his boyhood dream of playing in the English Premier League after work permit prevented him from lacing his boots for Everton.

“We have our plans, but then life brings its own plans, but I am still working on it and, hopefully, I will be back soon, maybe not with Everton, but surely in the Premier League,” he insisted.