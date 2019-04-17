Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has opened up on his 2018 World Cup miss with the national team, but know hopes for a better ending to the season to enable him to fulfill his dream of representing Nigeria at a major international competition, AOIFootball.com reported.

The 21-year-old spoke to AOIFootball.com exclusively after his impressive performance with Galatasaray on Sunday, stating that not going to the World Cup was a bitter pill to swallow and a disappointing moment for him.

“It was very disappointing, but I am a strong believer in Christ. I feel everything happens for a reason and God’s will would be done. Although at the time I was frustrated I still supported our nation at the World Cup as if I was there.

“Now I have another opportunity at the AFCON in June. It’s not by my power or will to be there, but hopefully by His grace, I will stay fit and hope to have done enough to earn my place in the final squad,” Onyekuru said.

He, however, revealed his match rituals before going into every game, stating that he prays and speaks with his family

“Praying, talking with my family and going back to my previous game to make things right has been the ritual for me,” Onyekuru concluded.

Having started the season brightly with Belgian club, Anderlecht, the 20-year-old suffered an injury in December 2017, which kept him out for the better part of the season. He was, however, overlooked by Coach Gernot Rohr for the World Cup party in Russia.