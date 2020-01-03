After failing to secure regular first team action at AS Monaco FC, Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru is on the verge of joining Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

Leonardo Jardim immediately froze out the 22-year-old, who only joined the Principality this summer from Everton, and the team that he was previously on loan at, Gala, have been after him for weeks.

AS Monaco Vice President Oleg Petrov has now hashed out a deal in principle that would see Onyekuru depart on loan to Galatasaray until the end of the season with no option to buy included in the agreement. There will also be no loan fee for the Turkish side to pay.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan with the Turkish giant and helped them to a domestic double.