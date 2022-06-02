Super Eagles star, Henry Onyekuru is set to join Galatasaray on a loan deal from Greek Champions Olympiakos this summer.

Onyekuru left Monaco for Olympiakos in a €4.5million transfer last summer, but it turned out to be a wrong move for the 24-year-old as despite winning the league, he struggled to make an impact for the Legends.

The former Everton man struggled to get game time last season, averaging just 26 minutes on 14 league appearances. Onyekuru was also off-color, as he had just one goal and one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions last season.

With Onyekuru’s performance, Olympiakos is willing to let him go this summer. The 24-year-old has already been linked with a return to the Turkish Super Lig.

According to Sportcell, Greek giant Galatasaray is looking to secure his services on loan this summer.

If the deal works out, it would be Onyekuru’s third stint at the club, returning after he left Istanbul last January. Onyekuru has a good history with Galatasaray, claiming two trophies with the club in 2019. He made 71 appearances for the former Turkish champions, notching 22 goals and 12 assists.

