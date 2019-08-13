French Ligue 1 side Monaco are close to announcing the signing of Everton’s winger, Henry Onyekuru.

French sports, daily L’Equipe, reported that Onyekuru has inked a five-year contract with the principality side following a successful medical, which has effectively ended his association with Everton.

The transfer of the former Eupen man will cost Monaco €13.5 million plus bonuses of up to €1.5 million.

Onyekuru has been signed as replacement for Rony Lopes, who is being linked with a switch to Sevilla before the close of the window.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 44 matches.

Lukman Haruna, Rabiu Afolabi and Victor Ikpeba have represented Monaco in the past.