By Monica Iheakam

United States of America based discus thrower, Chioma Chukwujindu Onyekwere is in cloud nine at the opportunity of donning the clouds of Nigeria at the forthcoming rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.v

Onyekwere set a new national record in women’s discus and emerged as a new national champion with a throw of 62.20m at the just concluded Olympic national trials at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex.

Being her first Olympic trials, Onyekwere took to her Instagram page to celebrate her Tokyo 2020 ticket, with an assurance that she will be the cynosure of all eyes when the Games starts next month in Japan.

“New National Champion. I competed in my first Olympic Trials to contend for a spot on the Tokyo Olympics. I have been looking forward to this for a long time.

“The journey to get here was not easy, but every up and down was a learning opportunity and prepared me for the position I am in now.

“I am blessed to earn a spot as an Olympic Qualifier with a throw of 62.20m. I had a consistent series that earned me the National Title. I know I have more to give and looking forward to showing everyone what I can do in Tokyo.