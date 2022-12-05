From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As Onyekwere attempt to add the National Sports Festival Discus throw title to the African and Commonwealth Games titles she won earlier this year, she would be wary of her bosom friend, Obiageri Pamela Amaechi.

Amaechi made history with Onyekwere as the first Nigerian female athletes to win medals at the Commonwealth Games.

She (Amaechi) stunned her friend at the Nigerian championship last June. She had two weeks earlier played second fiddle at the African championship in Mauritius