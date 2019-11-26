Magnus Eze, Enugu

An influential Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna has tasked the Federal Government to deploy citizen diplomacy in addressing the recent alleged indictment of Chief executive Officer of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, by the US Department of Justice.

The group also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the troubled businessman was given adequate support to secure his constitutional rights in his quest to clear his name against charges of money laundering and bank fraud.

Onyema was indicted by a grand injury for alleged $20 million fraud and money laundering. But he has vigorously denied the charges, saying: “I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find no dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities.”

Reacting to the indictment, Nzuko Umunna warned that “The usual pattern of throwing our citizens under the bus whenever they are faced with charges in foreign jurisdictions must be reversed starting with this case. For once, the Federal Government should activate its much-touted citizen diplomacy, a model that has been elevated to a fine art by the United States itself.”

The association whose membership cuts across the globe expressed shock and deep concern on “the frenzy with which anti-graft agencies have already set up a ‘special panel’ that has swung into action even on a weekend to fish for evidence to convict a Nigerian citizen.

“With hindsight, the United States is not accustomed to such frenzy or even cooperation when their citizens are at the receiving end of these indictments in foreign jurisdictions. It also tends to give vent to the conspiracy theory making the rounds that this is more of a grand design to liquidate another thriving Igbo business mogul than any attempt at combating alleged fraud. A similar fate was suffered by Messrs Cletus Ibeto, Ifeanyi Ubah, Willie Anumudu and Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson fame, to name a few. This is highly unacceptable in a nascent democracy with a very fragile economy.”

It further said the statement credited to the Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie on her verified Twitter handle had practically convicted Onyema even before he has had any opportunity to face the charges.

“Given that she is a personal aide to Mr. President, there is an urgent need for The Presidency to clear the air on whether the Federal Government has already convicted Mr. Onyema of the charges,” Nzuko Umunna stated.