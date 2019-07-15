The Chief Executive Officer of TopBrass Aviation Limited, Capt. Roland Iyayi, would deliver the lead paper at the 23rd annual conference and awards of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

The theme of the conference scheduled to hold at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja is, ‘Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy’ and Capt. Iyayi paper would dwell on ‘Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy: An Airline Perspective.’

Prior to setting up Topbrass, Iyayi was the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and also had a brief stint as Acting Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, Aero Contractors. He was also charged with Corporate Development and Strategic Planning of the airline.

Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, will set the tone for panel discussions at the conference which will see CEOs of airlines and aviation parastatals deliberating on how to chart a new course for the growth of the industry. The choice of Onyema for this task has been very strategic.

In 2014, Onyema established Air Peace with the vision of filling the void create by the absence of a national carrier and also to create jobs for citizens. In the last four years, he has grown Air Peace from a local airline with the initial five aircraft to a fleet of about 30 with three Boeing 777 aircraft flying on international routes. He will share his experiences of operating a local airline in a contemporary Nigeria and having to compete with foreign airlines whose operations are devoid of the unfriendly fiscal and regulatory challenges faced by Nigerian airlines.

In the same vein, the former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, would deliver the next paper on: ‘Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy: Government Perspective.’