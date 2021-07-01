By Gabriel Dike

A 71-year-old woman, Ifeyinwa Onyemachi, has made history as she bagged Ph.D from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She and 147 others would be conferred with their PhD degrees at the 51st convocation ceremony for 2018/2019 academic session on July 8.

The Vice Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced this at a news conference on activities lined-up for the institution’s convocation in Lagos, yesterday.

Ogundipe said the university produced 281 First Class/Distinction in the various faculties, which is the highest in the history of the institution.

He announced that Ibrahim Alimi, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, emerged the overall best graduate with 4.98 CGPA and also the best in the field of science.

According to him, Alimi is closely followed by Popoola Opeyemi, from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences with 4.90 CGPA as well as the best in the humanities.

Ogundipe revealed that Moruf Olatunji bagged the overall best PhD thesis and is from Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science while Mesagan Ekundayo from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences will be awarded the best PhD thesis in the humanities.

“We have a new record in the university. Onyemachi, born March 6, 1950 (now 71 years old) will be the oldest to be awarded PhD degree in the history of the university. He has just demonstrated to the world that age is never a barrier to attaining any height,” he said.

He disclosed that the convocation lecture will be delivered by the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele on July 5 while the Chairman of the lecture is founder, Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare.

