By Gabriel Dike

A 71-year-old woman, Ifeyinwa Felicia Onyemachi, has made history in the Nigerian University System (NUS) as she bagged PhD from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In June, a 70-year old woman, Dr Justina Obi, bagged PhD in Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

She and 147 others will be conferred with their PhD degrees at the 51st convocation ceremony for 2018/2019 academic session on July 8.

Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who disclosed this at the pre-convocation briefing, said the three-day convocation ceremonies will culminate in the graduation of 15, 753 students.

Ogundipe explained that the university produced 281 First Class/Distinction in the various faculties, which is the highest in the history of the institution.

The VC announced that Ibrahim Alimi, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, emerged the overall best graduate with 4.98 CGPA and also the best in the field of science.

According to him, Alimi is closely followed by Popoola Opeyemi, from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences with 4.90 CGPA as well as the best in the humanities.

Prof. Ogundipe revealed that Moruf Olatunji bagged the overall best PhD thesis and is from Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science while Mesagan Ekundayo from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences will be awarded the best PhD thesis in the humanities.

His words: “We have a new record in the university. Marinze, Ifeyinwa Onyemachi Felicia, born 6th March 1950 (now 71 years old) will be the oldest to be awarded PhD degree in the history of the university.

He has just demonstrated to the World that age is never a barrier to attaining any height.”

He disclosed that the convocation lecture, titled: National Development and Knowledge Economy in the Digital Age: Leapfrogging SMEs into the 21st Century” will be delivered by the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele on July 5 while the chairman of the lecture is founder, Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Prof. Ogundipe said the university will confer post-humous Emeritus Professor on former VC of UNILAG and first Vice Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, late Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

The VC announced that four prominent Nigerians will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees, they are Dr. Ameyo Stella-Adadevoh (post-humous), Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist, First Consultant Hospital, for saving Nigeria from the spread of COVID-19.

Others including Biodun Shobanjo, an advertising guru and chairman of Troyka Holdings Ltd and Insight Communication Ltd.

Ogundipe recalled that initially the convocation slated for March 9 to 12, 2020 but for personal interest of the former Governing Council chairman, Dr. Olawale Babalakin, the event was cancelled at the last minutes.

He said Babalakin misinformed the Ministry of Education and National Universities Commission (NUC) and caused the convocation to be cancelled, adding the cost of the cancellation financially, emotionally and materially cannot be measured.”

The VC gave a breakdown of First Class graduates, Faculty of Arts 19, Faculty of Education 22, Faculty of Engineering 70, Faculty of Environmental Sciences 10, Faculty of Law 1, Faculty of Management Sciences 59, Faculty of Science 58 and Faculty of Social Science 27. The number of Distinction are Pharmacy 18, Basic Medical Sciences 6, first class 2, Clinical Sciences 5, first class 1, Dental Sciences 2 and Distance Learning 12