Captain Ahmed Musa who led Super Eagles in 2-1 victory against Cape Verde on Tuesday said that the unity speech made by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema prior to the match, spurred the team to victory.

Musa also commended the airline boss for fulfilling his promise to give the team N20 million if it wins the match but said they were determined to emerge victorious because of the way Onyema addressed them on their way to Cape Verde.

The Air Peace Chairman had told the players to play for the country’s unity and reminded them that football is one key factor that brings Nigerians together, adding that during the game, citizens forget their differences, tribe and religion to identify with their country.

Onyema also told the players that they have the enormous responsibility, as fate has thrown on their young shoulders, the burden of using their talent to rebuild that patriotic zeal that makes Nigeria one.

“You are not only going to play a football match, you are going to carry the aspirations and the hope of a nation that is almost in distress. Football is a unifying factor in our country. That is why we decided to key in to associate with you at this period in time because we want to restore hope to our nation,” Onyema told them.

Musa said that when the players were one goal down, many of them remembered the unity speech and became more determined to win the game.

The Captain who also said he enjoyed flying the Air Peace brand new E195-E2 aircraft, thanked Onyema for his kind gestures towards the team and while congratulating the players on the second win in their World Cup qualifiers campaign, the airline boss charged them to also emerge victorious in their subsequent games.

He expressed delight that the Eagles did not disappoint the nation.

“I am happy that you fulfilled your promise to the nation, knowing that you carry the aspirations of Nigerians on your young shoulders. When you were one-zero down, everybody was panicking and praying but you responded like lions and won the match. There were celebrations all over the country- North, South, East and West,” Onyema said.

The nationalist implored the team to keep up the winning streak and continue uniting Nigerians with their pitch exploits.