The funeral ceremonies for Clement C. Onyemelukwe, first Nigerian chief electrical engineer of the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN- later NEPA), which were earlier scheduled for April 8 to 12 has been postponed until further notice.

The decision, according to a statement from the family, was in compliance with the ban on public gatherings by government.

Onyemelukwe, who passed on January 18 was a pioneer in the planning and development of the national grid that is still used in Nigeria today.

He attended Dennis Memorial Grammar School, University College, Ibadan for two years and proceeded to Leeds University in the UK.

He received his B.Sc. Engineering in 1956 and began working in the power sector in UK while also acquiring a second degree in Economics from London University.

Onyemelukwe was the author of five books: Industrial Planning and Management in Nigeria (Longmans UK), 1964; Men and Management in Contemporary Africa (Longmans UK), 1973; Economic Underdevelopment: An Inside View (Longmans UK), 1974; Science of Economic Development and Growth: The theory of Factor Proportions (M. E. Sharpe Publishing US), 2004; and his latest due out in 2020.

The decline of the American Economy, which applied his wealth of economic expertise to the US economy.

At the time of his passing, he had recently completed a book on the Nigerian electric power sector.