Nigeria’s star of the moment at the U20 FIFA Women World Cup in Costa Rica; Esther Onyenezide has reacted to her winning the Woman of the match twice, BSNsports.com.ng understands.

The petit midfielder was adjudged Woman of the Match on Thursday after leading Falconets to a 3-1 win over Canada in the final group match.

Onyenezide was also the hero in the second group game as she netted the only goal against South Korea and bagged the Woman of the Match gong.

She was elated about the award and was also happy scoring two penalties in the game.

“I feel so excited and it can only be God.

“It’s what we have been learning in training, I put (penalty) here and there to show the world that I can play penalty,” she said.

The player is now the second top scorer in the competition with 3 goals.