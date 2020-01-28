The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial zone, Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, has called on women of Owerri zone to endeavour to be engage in an economic activity to help sustain their families.

Senator Onyewuchi who spoke in Owerri during an empowerment programme fro over 400 widows and youths organised by his constituency office, said the call became necessary in view of the crucial role that women play in the eradication of poverty in the society.

He noted that apart from being makers and builders of homes, women are also good managers of resources and materials hence the clamour to empower them economically so that they can contribute to the fight against poverty and hunger.

The Senator said it was for this reason that he had made it a rule to include women and girls in his empowerment programmes. He said last December over 700 hundred people benefited from his empowerment programme.