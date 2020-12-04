From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one-time Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, yesterday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and announced his defection to the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

The former commissioner said, in a statement in Abakaliki, yesterday, that he left the progressive party because he could not work with the state Governor, David Umahi, who recently defected to the party.

In the statement which he personally sent to Daily Sun, Onyike alleged that, “Umahi’s government is far from being a democracy. “It is a self-serving anarchist banditry, apologies to Dr. Chidi Osuagwu.

“I’m convinced that those who make up the PDP in the state now are tested leaders and like-minded patriots. The PDP must be used as a liberation movement to rescue Ebonyians from the stranglehold of governor Umahi,‘’ Onyike said.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr.Uchenna Orji, said the former commissioner has no political relevance and will not be missed by the APC.

“It’s a good riddance to bad rubbish. He has no political significance. “ won’t even add any political value to PDP. Goodbye to him,’’ Orji said.