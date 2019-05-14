The board of directors of May & Baker Nigeria Plc has appointed Chief Samuel Onyishi , as a non-executive director of the healthcare company.

An accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist and business mentor, Onyishi brings to the board of the premier pharmaceutical manufacturing company a wealth of experience in business management and corporate governance.

Winner of the prestigious Keyman Award for Business Excellence and Integrity of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce as well as the National Merit Award of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), Onyishi serves on the board of many leading business concerns including Peace Mass Transit (PMT), a flagship transport company which he founded. Other companies included Peace Capital Market Limited, Peace Express Service Ltd, Peace Bureau de Change Limited, Peace Aviation Limited, Foton International Limited-sole distributor of Foton mini buses in Nigeria and Peace Microfinance Bank. Onyishi was the Chairman of Enugu State Football Association and currently the Chairman of Rangers International Football Club.

Two universities, his Alma Mata, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the Enugu State University of Science and Technology awarded Onyishi Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa.