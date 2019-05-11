Paul Erewuba

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has praised former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, saying the former Arsenal FC of England goal poacher has literally touched the heart of God.

The Oba, who accepted to be the patron of Kanu Heart Foundation, received the two-time African Footballer of the Year Award winner in his Palace at Ile Ife, in Osun state, over the weekend.

The vibrant Royal father observed that Kanu, through his Kanu Heart Foundation, has extended love to a lot of indigent poor people who otherwise would have died with their heart ailments.

He explained that God is love and anyone who is able to show genuine love to humanity has touched God.

In accepting his appointment as the Patron of Kanu Heart Foundation, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said that he had followed, with keen interest, the lifestyle of the former Arsenal Play maker during his playing days and after retirement, and what baffled him most was his ability to give back to the less privileged through his foundation, adding “that is the purpose of God bestowing wealth to people in order to help the poor.”

The Oba who further relived some of the magical goals of the super Eagles goalador observed that the Kanu Heart Foundation has become a global brand that need to be encouraged to do more.

In his response, the founder / president – Kanu Heart Foundation Nwankwo Kanu said he was short of words with the humility and show of love exhibited by the Oba in welcoming him and his entourage to his palace and observed that he would always remain grateful.

Kanu further remarked that what motivated his coming and choice as patron was the Oba’s open mindedness and spirit of oneness to which His Royal Majesty has been known.

Earlier in his own speech, the coordinator of the foundation, Pastor Onyebuchi Abia stated that the foundation has carried out 562 open heart surgeries since inception in the year 2000.

About 12 troupes of traditional dancers welcomed Kanu and his entourage at the palace even as they were taken round to visit some historical and traditional sites in the ancient city of Ile Ife.

Lulu offers N5.6m scholarship to 25 student-players

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdulahi has splashed a total of five million, six hundred and twenty-five Thousand Naira (N5, 625, 000) on 25 student-players for scholarship in FOSLA Academy, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report authoritatively.

The former FCT Director of Sports doled out the money to the 25 students who participated in the scholarship programme held in Kogi State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja this year.

The preliminary for Kogi State was held on January 1st, 2019 with 32 pupils shortlisted for the second phase of football competition against the selected FCT pupils.

On April 21, 2019, another set of 30 pupils were selected from the FCT who joined the Kogi set in a written exercise and football Competition.

After the exam and the football competition, the final 25 pupils who are all under 13 years were selected for the scholarship from JSS 1 to university level.

A breakdown of the successful candidates show that FCT has 11 pupils with 8 males and 3 females while Kogi state has 14 pupils made up of 11 males and 3 females.

The list of the successful pupils from FCT include, Chukwu Wilfred, Michael Patrick, David Lucky, AbdulGaniyu Abdulkareem, Emmanuel Michael, Idris H. Idris, Arafat Yusuf and Muhammed Bashir

The females are Obadiah Juliana, Olugboye Olabisi and Grace Moses.

Kogi State has Muhammed Abdulkadir (Lokoja), Julius Bukie (Omala), Ameh Mustapha (Idah), Shuaibu Umar (Igalamela), Benjamin Caleb (Olamoboro),

Attah King (Ibaji),

Aron Paul (Bassa), Mikailu Salisu, Abdullahi (Dekina), Faruk Sulyman (Dekina), Umar Faruq (Dekina), and Muhammed Awal from Ankpa LGA as the successful male candidates while the female cadiates include Benjamin O. Christiana (Idah) Aminat Isha (Ankpa) and

Aisha Muhammed from Dekina LGA.

The successful pupils will start school in FOSLA Academy in Karshi from the 2019/2020 academic session where all their tuition fees as well as boarding expenses are covered by the scholarship up till university level.

The sum of N5. 625, 000) is the cost of the students scholarship per annum.

Currently 27 ex students of the academy are studying various course at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi on scholarship from Ahaji Lulu.

Pascal, Odigie win LBA for April

Enugu Rangers Ivorian forward, Seka Pascal and Bendel Insurance gaffer, Monday Odigie, have emerged as League Bloggers Awards (LBA) Player and Manager for the month of April, respectively, in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The duo claimed the individual prizes for their outstanding outings in the month under review with their clubs.

Pascal scored four goals in six matches to beat Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, Nasarawa United’s Sunusi Ibrahim and Enyimba’s Thomas Zenke to claim the gong.

Unbeaten Odigie faced serious challenge from Enyimba’s Usman Abdallah, who was also unbeaten, Rangers’ Gbenga Ogunbote and Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma.

However, Odigie edged his counterparts after stopping Ogunbote’s unbeaten run and claiming a rare point at the Enyimba fortress, in Aba.

He also earned a point at Kwara United to finish and a draw at home with Remo Stars, to finish unbeaten.

Abdallah played goalless with Insurance at home as well as a victory over Kwara United, then earned a point away at Lobi Stars to complete the month.

Ogunbote had a brilliant run with road trip wins at Kwara United and Sunshine Stars as well as home victories over Katsina United, Sunshine Stars and MFM.

Insurance, led by Odigie eventually dented his record.

The LBA’s monthly award is sponsored by Naija League Magazine, nigerianfootballer.com, destination brand, Jos Chillin and online shopping portal, Naarya Stores.

