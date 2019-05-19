This is one man that enjoys the best of two worlds: the world of highly placed royalty and enviable social life. The flamboyant king of the ancient Ile Ife in Osun State and also a businessman with interests in many sectors of the economy, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is a party surfer. He is a lover of societal parties, as his vast wealth can comfortably support his indulgence.

He uses his social event excursions to show off his eye-popping automobiles, which he has in abundance.

The Ooni enjoys himself splendidly at his carefully selected social gatherings of choice, especially when he is in town with accompanied Obas. Society Gist sighted him at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos at the 70th birthday party of Madam Caroline Iwalola Adesola, and trust the young and dynamic king, he had fun till the wee hours of the night before he retired to the same hotel, where he spent the night.