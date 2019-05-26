The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has applauded the Director General of the National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for leading the culture and tourism revolution in Nigeria

The Ooni lauded Runsewe for his commitment and steadfastness towards the growth and development of culture and tourism in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Ooni in his palace by Runsewe and the NATOP delegation, after their Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Ife Grand Resort, the Royal Father noted that Otunba Runsewe had become a household name for culture and tourism in Nigeria for many years. “Runsewe is able and capable as far as Tourism is concerned. I want to appreciate his efforts and all the things he’s trying to do to position and reposition tourism in Nigeria,” Ooni said.

The Ooni also applauded the press for their contributions towards the development of the country, urging them to continue to promote positive things about the country.

In his response, the DG of NCAC commended the Ooni for investing in tourism and providing means of livelihood to many families who work at the resort, stressing that he is an Oba with a difference.

His words, “What I saw at the grand resort today was fantastic. Whenever I travel to South Africa, I am always worried that when Nigeria will develop its tourism facilities like this. But I was surprised to find it here in Osun and Ile Ife which you did under a very short time”.