From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has approved the appointment of ex staff of African Independent Television (AIT), Olushola Okpodu, as the Director General (DG) Ooni Ojaja Development Initiative.

She is expected to oversee the running of the organization, and also ensuring that the objectives of the organization is fulfilled in line with the desires of the Ooni of Ife.

Meanwhile, the objective of the initiative is for human capital development, and the goal is to drive sustainable initiatives that would provide opportunities for people to acquire knowledge and skills that will increase the GDP of Nigeria.

However, the Resume of the new Director General of the Initiative indicated that she’s from Osun state, had studied both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and had worked in different prestigious sectors.

She said: “I am a woman of many successful parts. A veteran broadcaster and development journalist with over twenty- four years experience working with a wide range of National and International reputable Organizations.

“I had a stint as Head of Prorgammes and Presentation with RayPower FM, TV Newscaster on Africa Independent Television before I delved into the International development sector as a senior consultant with Oxford Policy Management United Kingdom, on oil sector transparency and reforms project, the United Nations, Government Parastatals and Foreign Media.

“My thematic focus areas were Oil and Gas, Education, Child Protection, Social Behavioural Change & Communication for Development, Migration, ICT, Local Content and Health.

“I am a serial social entrepreneur, co-founder of the popular School Hunters, and Biggles Footwear & Accessories, and presently the Director General of Ooni Ojaja Development Initiative, a Not-for- Profit Development focused organization founded and chaired by the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Osun State, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Enitan Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi.”

She appreciated the Ooni for his confidence in her and promised to use her wealth of knowledge, experience and contacts to initiate programmes and activities that would herald human capital development within Osun state and beyond.