Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has appointed the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdul Kabir Obalanlege as the coordinator of the Olofin Ogunfunminire Descendants Rebirth, for the realisation of Olofin Nations Assembly (ONA).

Oba Ogunwusi announced the appointment in a letter personally signed, a copy of which was made available to Sunday Sun by the Seriki of Ota, Olanrewaju Bashorun.

According to Ooni, the Olota was chosen as the coordinator of the rebirth “because he is culturally astute and deeply interested at uniting the lineage of the 34th Ooni of Ife, Ooni Aribiwoso”.

The letter reads: “ONA is charged among others with the responsibility of identifying all the lineage descendants, establish a platform for unity and create avenues for economic cooperation among the descendants. And also to harness and rebuild the traditional ties required for international standards”

Oba Ogunwusi, therefore, expressed confidence that Olota would discharge his duty diligently.