The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has congratulated the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his 63rd birthday, describing him as an epitome of loyalty.

This is contained in a statement by his Director of Media &Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Ile-Ife.

Ooni said that Aregbesola is worthy of celebrations, saying that he started with student’s right activism over 40 years ago.

“As a proponent of democratic rule, you in the 90s participated in the several pro-June 12 struggles, which led to the enthronement of civil rule in 1999.

“You have since 1999 lived for the people through your sterling public service performances, first as Commissioner For Works and Infrastructure in Lagos state from 1999 to 2006.

“Followed by your emergence as Governor of Osun from 2010 to 2018 and your current position as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in charge of Interior.

“Through which you oversee very sensitive sections of Nigeria’s internal security like Immigration, Civil Defense, Fire service, Correctional service among other responsibilities.

“RAUF, you are indeed a great descendant of Oduduwa and a Nigerian patriot with incorruptible Pan Africanism for which you are always worthy to be celebrated.

“You are an Omoluwabi per excellence, a down-to-earth grassroots politician with incredibly huge followership, a great promoter of our cultural values and heritage, an icon of people oriented public service and an epitome of loyalty.” Ooni said.

The royal father, who doubles as Council of Obas and Co-chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN), prayed for good heath and longevity for Aregbesola who is the immediate past governor of Osun.

“My dear Ogbeni, may the Almighty Olodumare keep, upholding your entire household as you gloriously clock 63 today.

“We also pray the rest of your journey on this earth shall be characterized by sound health, meaningful long life and immeasurable prosperity,” Ooni prayed.(NAN)