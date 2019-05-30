Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has described the high value and premium promotion enjoyed by Nigerian culture under the watch of Otunba Segun Runsewe as revolutionary and unprecedented.

The Ooni, who is the custodian of thecradle of the Yoruba race and sits on the oldest traditional throne in Black Africa, commended Runsewe for pushing the quest for a new culture economy to the front burner of national discourse, making Nigerians very proud.

“I can see everything turning around for culture and tourism in nigeria very soon and I stand to appreciate Runsewe’s undivided attention and dedication to see the sector blossom profitably” he noted.

The Ooni, who is also a frontline investor in the tourism economy with the Ife Grand Resort planted to drive domestic tourism, called on the private sector to join hands with Runsewe to sustain the positive narratives for cultural tourism as poverty buster and employment influencer.

To the all-important tourism media, the revered monarch appealed for their support in advocating professional reportage of the sector without which efforts to promote Nigeria as a destination might be difficult.

Earlier in his address, Runsewe, who led industry operators to appreciate the Oba for hosting NATOP delegates recently, praised the vision of the Ooni for transforming the tourism and economic landscape of Ife through the luxury resort.

He said, “This place is a masterpiece, planted by a visionary leader and I am encouraged by this very significant intervention, which represents the very picture of what we want to see in Nigeria from our people and other traditional rulers.”

To further open the resort and the entire Ifeland tourism architecture to visitors, the NCAC boss urged the Ooni to use his goodwill to attract the construction of a light rail from Lagos to Ife.