By Sunday Ani

The Ooni of I’ve and Adimula of Yorubaland, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has declared the Baba Eto of Ilara Kingdom in Epe area of Lagos State, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker as the Baba Eto of Yorubaland.

He made the declaration on Sunday. September 26, during this year’s celebration of the annual Olojo Festival, which was held in the ancient city of Ile Ife, Osun State.

Folarin Coker is a former Commissioner for Tourism in Lagos State and the current Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

The declaration preceded a pronouncement by Ooni through his representative at the commemoration of the first anniversary of the enthronement of the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Telade IV on Thursday August 19, 2021.

The Ooni described the NTDC boss as one of the finest cosmopolitan Yoruba products, who, despite their aristocratic background and intercontinental exposure, never allowed that to becloud their robust sense of cultural appreciation of their root as Yoruba.

He described him as an’ Omoluabi ponbele’ – a first-class and thoroughbred Yoruba, who is culturally and properly brought up in Yoruba tradition and culture, and who has never distanced himself from identifying with his background as a Yoruba.

The monarch remarked that Folarin Coker is a first-class administrator and an expert when it comes to planning, organising, execution and branding of any event to drive home economic profitability, awareness creation and public acceptability of any potent idea or concept.

The Ooni also described Folarin Coker as one of the finest homemade cosmopolitan men with a silver spoon, but who have never allowed that to becloud their sense for cultural value, respect for tradition and appreciation of humanity.

The monarch disclosed that he had been tracking the profile of the NTDC boss even before his political appointments, and that he noticed that he is fit and proper. He described him as a chip of the old block, who like his father, the late Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker, Baba Eto of Lagos, is good in organisational ability, marketing strategy and branding of concepts with his hospitality endeavours and public engagements.

Ooni pointed out that Folarin Coker has expanded his coast from Lagos to Kaura Namoda and from Port- Harcourt to Maiduguri via his performance as the Director-General of NTDC, where he has not only been marketing and enhancing Nigeria tourism potentialities to the world, but has also been strategically and consistently packaging and branding Nigeria foods to all on a global platform.

The Ooni said it was for above reason and other reasons that Folarin Coker, was being honoured as the Baba Eto of Yorubaland.

