From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday distributed machines to the newly trained 300 fashion designers.

A statement by the Director, of Media and Public Affairs of Ooni, Moses Olafare, stated that the monarch’s gesture was part of his 11-point agenda to assist the less privileged.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Ojaja Fashion Training Institute, Ile-Ife, expressed joy over the success of the initiatives in the last five years.

He commended the facilitator, Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, who has been using her NGO, Hope Alive Initiatives, to better the lots of the less privileged.

He said, “I have known Olori Temitope for a long time and one thing no one can take away from her is her philanthropic gesture, she gives wholeheartedly without looking back. This is the basis upon which she established Hopes Alive Initiative, which organizes this event,” the monarch stated.

The Deputy Convener/CEO of Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, applauded Ooni for being a responsible royal father who wants everybody to make it in life.

She noted that her husband does not believe that something is impossible, saying this motive promoted him to always help the downtrodden both in academics and non-academics.

“If anybody wants to attribute anything to Ooni, is humanitarian service, for he loves all and sundry with the believes that all fingers are not equal.”

She appealed to the beneficiaries to see the training as fundamental knowledge of what they should have started to be, advising that they shouldn’t stop there, but should try to make their best.