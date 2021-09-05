The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, has expressed confidence in polytechnic education in Nigeria

The traditional ruler described polytechnic education as a major contributor to economic and technological development of the country.

In a statement on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer, The Polytechnic Ibadan (TPI), Mr Soladoye Adewole, the Ooni stated this on Friday while receiving authorities of institution, who paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Ife.

Ogunwusi noted that the tutoring he received at TPI, in his days as a student, adequately prepared him for future challenges in life.

He, however, accepted the homecoming programme being designed by the institution, to celebrate him on a date to be agreed upon.

The royal father expressed happiness and willingness to return to the institution that taught him that hard work, was the panacea to poverty.

Earlier, The Rector of TPI, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, had observed that the story of TPI , would not be complete without mentioning the Ooni.

He said: “The polytechnic produced the royal father and other distinguished Nigerians, including governors, senators, business icons and industrialists among others.

“The royal father cut his teeth at the Mechanical Engineering Department of the institution, where he bagged a National Diploma, before proceeding to the university for further academic laurels.”

Adebiyi said the homecoming programme planned to celebrate the Ooni, would also encourage the current students of the institution to work hard and excel, as the world remained at their feet.

The chairman of the Governing Council of TPI, Prof. Kunle Akinyemi, who was unavoidably absent, was represented by Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who is also a member of the TPI governing council.

Also present were: the Registrar, Mrs Module Fawale; the Bursar, Mr Olawole Adebayo Ojetola, and Former Dean, Faculty of Business and Communication Studies, Mr Femi Ipadeola.

Others were, Mr Soladoye Adewole, Public Relations Officer; and Dr Ismaeel Oyefemi Oyetunji, Dean, Faculty of Financial Management Studies and Chairman, Committee of Deans. (NAN)

