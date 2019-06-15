Willy Eya

The proverbial handshake across the Niger resonated in Ile-Ife, Osun state at the weekend as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi, hosted Ogilisi Igbo, His royal Majesty, Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, Ezeani 111 of Agunese Mmaku in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

At the colourful event, the royal fathers agreed on the need to strengthen relationships among traditional institutions across the country.

Speaking when he received Igwe Nevobasi who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace, the Ooni said that by the trip to Ife ancient kingdom, he (Nevobasi) has further cemented the relationship between the Yoruba and Igbo people.

His words: “The handshake across the Niger should continue. We are happy with your cultural heritage. We are the real aborigines of African race.”

The Ooni applauded the philanthropic activities of Igwe Nevobasi, adding that he has not only lifted the drooping spirits of the oppressed and the less privileged, but has also helped in promoting peace in Enugu State.

Earlier in his speech, Igwe Nevobasi said the visit was indeed a royal handshake across the Niger and also to identify with the Ooni’s project of maintaining national unity and cohesion among the people of Nigeria.

He promised to work with the Ooni to sustain the existing peace and cultural affiliation between Yoruba and Igbo people.

“I will work with you. You are a moving train and have proven to be one, moving to many places preaching peace. I also ask for a return visit”, Igwe said.