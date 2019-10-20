Clement Adeyi, Oshogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Saturday conferred the prestigious title of Odole Oodua on business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu.

The event which took place at the Ile-Oodua Palace of the Ooni in Ile-Ife, Osun State, attracted prominent personalities from different walks of life.

According to tradition, Odole Oodua is a special office in Oduduwa Dynasty in which the title holder works closely with the Ooni to rally the descendants of Oduduwa all over the world with a view to ensuring unity, peace and progress among the Yoruba race.

The Odole of Oodua office had been occupied by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief G.O.K Ajayi, making it is a highly revered chieftaincy title in Yoruba land. It was said to have been pioneered by the great Oranmiyan when he was a Prince of Ife.

The installation of Adebutu was said to be the first of such conferment by Oba Ogunwusi since his ascension to the throne as the 51st Ooni in the third dynasty of Ife about four years ago.