Odole Oodua, our correspindent gathered, is a special office in Oduduwa Dynasty in which the title holder works closely with the Ooni to rally the descendants of Oduduwa all over the world with a view to ensuring unity, peace and progress among the Yoruba race.

The Odole of Oodua office which was once occupied by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief G.O.K Ajayi, is a highly revered chieftaincy title in Yoruba land pioneered by the great Oranmiyan when he was a Prince of Ife.

Oranmiyan had served as a rallying and stabilizing force among the powerful empires within the expansive Oduduwa territory before becoming the Ooni in Ife.

We learnt that the installation of Adebutu is the first of such conferment by Oba Ogunwusi since his ascension to the throne as the 51st Ooni in the third dynasty of Ife about four years ago.

Among the prominent personalities that graced the occasion were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun and Lagos states governors, Mr Dapo Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu respectively.

Others included Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Oba Gani Adams, among others.

As part of the coronation activities, the new Odole Oodua had earlier proceeded to the Oranmiyan Shrine known as Igbo Eede and “Ile Ase” referred to as the House of Authority for some traditional rites during which he was blessed by the palace priests.

Ahead of his coronation, the new Odole Oodua had promised to use his new office to reunite the Yoruba race across the globe.

The gaming magnate had also enthused that the exalted Odole Oodua title was significant to the Yoruba heritage and transcended other chieftaincy title so much that he would not accept another chieftaincy title in Yoruba land.