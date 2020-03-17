Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has intervened in the dispute between Ekiti Government and some prominent traditional rulers in the state.

Oba Ogunwusi urged the aggrieved monarchs to be united particularly, in the interest of Yoruba race.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, shortly after the reconciliatory meeting, at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, Oba Ogunwusi said the traditional rulers have agreed to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign within the traditional institutions in the state.

He blamed the media for its role in fuelling the crisis among the monarchs and said there should be a mutual respect between government and traditional rulers. The Ooni urged the aggrieved monarchs to embrace patriotism to give room for peace and development.

Also, Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, said the issue among the Obas was a family affair and would be treated as such since they had agreed to work together.

Similarly, the Owa Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Adewole Adebayo told newsmen that the court case instituted by the monarchs against the current Chairman of Council of Obas in the state and Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi would now be suspended based on the agreement reached at the reconciliatory meeting.

In his remark, Alabi said there was no more division among the monarchs as the issues causing the row among them had been resolved.

Some prominent Obas in Ekiti popularly referred to as Pelupelu’ had since the appointment of the Alawe of Ilawe as the chairman, Council of Obas shunned the monthly meeting called by the council as well as some state functions to protest the emergence of the Alawe on the complaint that he is not one of the 16 Obas fit to occupy the exalted seat.