Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty , Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ojaja II, has donated motorised modular fumigators to Kebbi State government to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Royal Majesty, was represented by Professor of Public Health who is the Head of Department, Community Health at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Professor Esimai Olupeju.

Olupeju while presenting the items to Kebbi State government said, the Motorized Modular Fumigator is an invention of House of Oduduwa Machine and Tools, part of His Imperial Majesty the Ooni of Ife’s response to COVID-19 Pandemic.

He explained that the Machine has a Cabin which is about 75 Kilogram, a tank of about 1000 litre which holds the disinfectant, Sodium Hypochlorite in 0.5 percent concentration and covers a wide range of about 20-30 litres radius.

Professor Olupeju said outside COVID-19 infection, the Fumigator can be used in Agricultural Industry to dispense Pesticides and Insecticides in addition to other invention of House of Oduduwa which included disinfection Cabin which can be placed in Shopping Malls, Schools to disinfect people and Small Machines that can be used for indoor fumigation in Schools, Worship Centres and homes.

In his remark, Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who was represented by Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai commended Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi the Ojaja II, for his love to the people of the State in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Governor, who received the items along side the State Coordinator Kebbi State Task Force Team,Hon. Ja’far Muhammad expressed appreciation on behalf of the Government and people of Kebbi over the gesture and congratulated the Royal Father for leading the fight against the pandemic.

He added that the Kebbi Government will look forward to emulating the effort of the Royal Father in fabricating its own fumigators in the State towards complimenting his stride in ensuring a COVID-19 free Nigeria.

“Kindly extend our profound gratitude to his Royal Majesty for the bold step he has taken to fighting the scourge, hoping to see individuals borrowing a leaf from him,” the Governor said.

