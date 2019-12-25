Judex Okoro, Calabar

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ogaga II and the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, would grace this year’s Carnival Calabar.

Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Gabe Onah, disclosed this while interacting with journalists in Calabar.

Onah, who spoke alongside the Special Adviser to the governor on Events Management, Ken Aklah, said arrangements are on to make this year’s event the best.

Onah said the event is now a yardstick to measure performance planning in Africa with scholars coming to research on the event and about 33 countries are expected at this year’s carnival.

“Carnival Calabar is the only hope where we share love and attract people to the city of Calabar.

“More countries offered to participate meaning something is done well and our comparative advantage is our culture which is the driver and our area of natural advantage.

“Carnival Calabar is the yardstick to measure performance planning and the Ooni of Ife alongside the governor of Kaduna State will flag off this year’s event,” he said.

He said there are a series of of innovation this year, including the creation of more performance points alongside adjudication points to give a more rewarding and enriching experience to visitors.