Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Eminent Nigerians including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe are expected at the Nigerian Reggae Festival (NRF) holding in Awka, Anambra State November 28-30.

Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Sally Mbanefo, said at a press briefing, yesterday, that the event being organised by the ministry in collaboration with Music Africa Awake Foundation, would also be attended by other prominent traditional rulers and important figures from all walks of life across the country.

“Nigerian Reggae Festival is an event fashioned to bring peace and unity to the people of Nigeria and eradicate xenophobic attacks in African countries. Reggae promotes peace, builds bridges of love and unity among Nigerians and Africans.

“This is a homecoming music festival which is in line with Governor Willie Obiano’s vision to promote peace at grassroots and bring home our indigenous reggae music icons in the Diaspora,” Mbanefo stated.

Founder of the African Music Awake Foundation, Prince Emeka Ojukwu, said reggae has exerted its influence on so many people, markets, media houses and others.

“This will serve as a platform for cultural exchange between the Caribbeans, Jamaicans, Nigerians and Africans in the Diaspora. Foreign reggae artists will be present. Nigeria Reggae artists and African Reggae artists will have the opportunity to collaborate with them.”

Artists to perform include Pacino, B’Clean, Crucial Bankie, Heph B, Jennifer Lou, Ledo, Black Mojah, DJ Silentkilla, Karamel Singer, Big Bob, Ras Udara Most High, Lioness Front, Ras Julian, Black Omolo, Anaetoh Peter, Ital Sounds and Pupayanns.