Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his queen, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, on Wednesday morning, welcomed a bouncing baby boy to the royal family.

This was disclosed in a statement by the monarch’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, in a statement on Wednesday.

‘This is to officially inform the general public that the Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House of Oduduwa with a Crown Prince as our mother Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 18th November 2020.’

Olafare, who said that the mother and child were very well, expressed the joy of the royal family over the arrival of the baby.

‘Congratulations to the royal family, the kingdom of Ife (The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the safe arrival of the heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife,’ he said.