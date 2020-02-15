It was the Irish poet and playwright, Oscar Wilde, that says ‘Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.’ This saying must be standing true in the mind of Princess Adesola Ogunwusi, the elder sister of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. When the Princess’ first marriage to Pastor Yinka Olojede hit the rocks some years ago, many thought that she must have kissed love goodbye. But when one is struck by the proverbial cupid arrow, it’s easy to let things slide and quickly forgive and forget.

Spotlight learnt that pretty Princess Adesola has found love once again with an Italian-based Nigerian businessman, Prince Ayoola Shoremekun. The Princess’ new Adonis is also from a prominent family in Yoruba land. It was learnt that their relationship started as platonic but slowly culminated into a serious one and they have now decided to spend their lives together.

Sources close to the new lovebirds disclosed that the two have remained an item of sorts as they have never been tired of showing the world how much they love each other. They have been attending parties and events together and always cuddling like two young folks who have just found love for the first time. Their marriage, tagged ‘Royal Wedding’ holding March 8, 2020, at an event centre inside Victoria Garden City in Ajah, Lagos, is expected to be attended by top celebrities, high net-worth businessmen, first-class monarchs as well as government officials and politicians.

It was also gathered that the bride-to-be’s ‘father’ Oba Ogunwusi has promised to make his sister’s wedding a remarkable one.